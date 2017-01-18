Wylie Way recipients honored at council meeting

Wylie East's Lady Raiders are now 8-1 in District 15-5A competition after beating Mesquite Poteet 62-34 on Friday. Three days earlier, they downed North Forney 49-34.



The Raiders are now 2-5 in the 15-5A race after beating North Forney 69-52 on Jan. 17 and falling 60-37 to Mesquite Poteet tonight. ... See MoreSee Less

The Pirates' basketball team recorded its first district victory of the season, handing McKinney Boyd a 53-51 defeat on Friday. They are now 1-6 in the 6-6A standings.



The Lady Pirates improved to 3-6 in district play after beating McKinney Boyd 53-30. Earlier in the week, they defeated Plano East 48-42. ... See MoreSee Less

The Wylie News shared AHMO Football's post. ... See MoreSee Less AHMO Football From Shawn Breen: I just heard from PARKER's' mom, Andrea. They expect to be pulling into the neighborhood tomorrow at noon. They will be in his Black Jeep. Help us welcome PARKER home. Please share!

Wylie Youth Baseball and Softball registration is underway. Sign up today at www.wyliesports.org. ... See MoreSee Less Photo