Wylie Way recipients honored at council meeting

Wylie city council recognized recipients of The Wylie Way Award at a session last week. Pictured are, front from left, Alexis Bausman, Maddy Boyle, Arantza Frias Trevizo, Nate Hamilton, Nura Barwary, Amelia Farmer, Knox Whitson and Drake Novara; back from left, Mayor pro tem Keith Stephens, Madison Parkin, Melody Petros, Sydney Farrow, Mackenzie Davis, Joseph Le, Madison Geller and Mayor Eric Hogue.
