Saturday, 21 January, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Wylie Way recipients honored at council meeting

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

10 hours ago

The Wylie News

Wylie East's Lady Raiders are now 8-1 in District 15-5A competition after beating Mesquite Poteet 62-34 on Friday. Three days earlier, they downed North Forney 49-34.

The Raiders are now 2-5 in the 15-5A race after beating North Forney 69-52 on Jan. 17 and falling 60-37 to Mesquite Poteet tonight. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

10 hours ago

The Wylie News

The Pirates' basketball team recorded its first district victory of the season, handing McKinney Boyd a 53-51 defeat on Friday. They are now 1-6 in the 6-6A standings.

The Lady Pirates improved to 3-6 in district play after beating McKinney Boyd 53-30. Earlier in the week, they defeated Plano East 48-42. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

22 hours ago

The Wylie News

Wylie Youth Baseball and Softball registration is underway. Sign up today at www.wyliesports.org. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

24 hours ago

The Wylie News

Piano teacher charged with sexual assault. For the story see the Jan. 18 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook