Tex-Mex fusion comes to Wylie

Ferah Smokehouse and Cantina, the latest culinary destination in Wylie, opened its doors in July, offering a distinctive blend of barbecue and Tex-Mex cuisine. Located at 950 S. Westgate Way, the restaurant is the newest addition to the Ferah Hospitality Group, co-owned by Chef Burak Ozcan, his wife Stephanie, and their partners Jeremy and Heidi Berlin.

The menu at Ferah Smokehouse and Cantina is a testament to the innovative culinary vision of its founders. Guests are welcomed with complimentary cornbread served alongside salted butter and jalapeno jam, hinting at the creative twists that define the dining experience. The restaurant offers a range of traditional Tex-Mex dishes and barbecue favorites, each with a unique spin that reflects Burak’s culinary expertise. Highlights include the “Chef Sampler Platter,” which features mac and cheese bites, barbecue meatballs, and bacon-wrapped shrimp, and the “Texan Platter,” showcasing sliced smoked brisket and Andouille sausage.

To read the full story and stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Ashli Urano | [email protected]