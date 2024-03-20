Community discusses disputed development

Volunteers of Communities & Creeks United hand out yard signs opposing a high density development between Parker and Murphy. Bob Wieland/C&S Media

There’s no longer any question as to who is building a densely packed housing community just west of Southfork Ranch. And, possibly, a sewage plant discharging into Maxwell Creek.

Developer Phillip Huffines has confirmed Huffines Communities is behind the project between Parker and Murphy, and the accompanying applications for a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) and municipal utility district (MUD).

He also said the company is willing to negotiate with the cities and individuals protesting the plan.

Huffines, his son and nephew appeared at a March 13 informational meeting sponsored by Communities & Creeks United, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) group opposed to the project started in 2021.

