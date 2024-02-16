Raiders end playoff drought, Next up Rockwall Heath

The Wylie East Raiders are returning to postseason basketball after a 10-year hiatus. They will travel to Mesquite Poteet on Tuesday, Feb. 20 to take Rockwall Heath. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News

It’s been 10 years since the Wylie East boys basketball team has taken the court in a postseason game. That will all end next Tuesday, Feb. 20, when they take on Rockwall Heath. At 12-4, the Raiders finished third in District 9-6A, while Heath went 8-4 to finish second in their group.

The Hawks are a high-scoring team, that are going to test Wylie East on both ends of the court. Among their common opponents are Wylie and Mesquite Horn, the district winner of each of their respective groups.

While Heath knocked off Wylie in late November, East was unable to get a win over Horn in their matchup. Still, Wylie East enters the postseason with some momentum, having won each of their last three games to hold on to the third spot in their district.

The two squads will tip off next Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Mesquite Poteet High School.