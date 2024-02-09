Wylie East hoping to payback slumping Rockwall

The Lady Raiders will get a shot at redemption as they open the postseason with the Rockwall Lady Yellowjackets. A year ago, Wylie East was defeated by Rockwall in their bi-district matchup, but will hope to turn those fortunes around on Monday. Austin Smith/The Wylie News

After finishing third in District 9-6A, the Wylie East Lady Raiders will take on a familiar foe in the first round of the playoffs. Last year, the girls fell to Rockwall in the opening round of the postseason, bringing their season to an end.

The two teams will take each other on in the bi-district round again on Monday, Feb. 12. This time, the Lady Raiders may be catching Rockwall at the right time. The Lady Yellowjackets have lost two of their last three coming into the playoffs, with each of those losses coming to teams that are not competing in the postseason.

Meanwhile, Wylie East has won five of their last six. The two teams will face off at Mesquite Poteet High School on Monday at 7 p.m.