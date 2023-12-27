Road projects underway; new development continues

In 2023, Wylie moved forward with infrastructure projects that have been in the works for years.

The dangerous S-curve on McMillen Road will have its long-awaited fix in approximately 18 months if plans go accordingly. The road, which was routinely closed multiple times a year when it flooded during heavy rain, has been a topic of conversation and challenges for decades. It even has its own Facebook page.

In September, council approved an estimated $21 million bid for the McMillen fix that will soften the curve and reduce road closures. From McCreary to Country Club, the road was closed when the construction project began Dec. 11.

“It’s just a huge win for us,” Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester said. “And a huge win for the taxpayers.”

A bid award of $14.4 million to Tiseo Paving Company was approved on Sept. 12 for the E. FM 544 Capital Improvement Program, which spans from north of Alfred Drive to the intersection of County Line Road and Vinson Road. The project includes roadway, traffic, utility, drainage and pedestrian mobility improvements to expand the corridor from a two-lane undivided asphalt road to a four-lane divided concrete road. It also includes a traffic signal at the intersection of E. FM 544 and Alanis Drive, as well as a roundabout at the intersection of E. FM 544 and County Line Road. Anticipated construction completion is 2025.

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]