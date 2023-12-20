Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2

Raiders stunned by Pirates in Crosstown Showdown

by | Dec 20, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East’s Marquees Mahatha (21), Lieu Alak (10) and Parker Overstreet (12) surround Wylie’s Kamsi Ikegbunam (21) as he attempts to go up for a shot. The Raiders have been a good team on the glass for most of the season, but Ikegbunam gave them issues for most of last Friday’s loss to the Pirates. Austin Smith/The Wylie News

Last week was a bag of mixed emotions for the Wylie East basketball team. After cruising to their third straight win to open district play with a 72-45 victory over South Garland, the Raiders were stunned on the road against their crosstown rivals, the Wylie Pirates.

It’d been smooth sailing for Coach Kortney Smith and the Raiders through those first three district games. After defeating each of their first two opponents by double-digit margins, Wylie East had no trouble with the Titans. 

It’s one thing to get out to a fast start, but eight different Raiders scored in the first quarter of their 27-point win over South Garland. Whether at the rim, beyond the three-point arch or at the charity stripe, Wylie East had little issues as they jumped out to a 37-18 halftime lead.

To read the full story and keep up with your local sports, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Lady Pirates run away with Crosstown Showdown

Lady Pirates run away with Crosstown Showdown

Dec 20, 2023 | ,

Senior Payton Miller (24) drives by Wylie East’s LeAire Nicks for a crafty finish to get the basket and the foul. Wylie’s aggressive play set the tone for their 66-53 win to remain unbeaten in district play. Austin Smith/The Wylie News The wins continue to pile for...

read more
Victorian Christmas Market is Saturday

Victorian Christmas Market is Saturday

Dec 13, 2023 | ,

The Brown House in Wylie is hosting a Victorian Christmas Market Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn. Inside the house, visitors can view its latest exhibit “The Victorian Origins of Christmas Traditions.”  Norishka Pachot/The Wylie News The city’s historic...

read more
Pirate Cove playground upgrades approved

Pirate Cove playground upgrades approved

Dec 13, 2023 | ,

At the regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, council agreed to update and ultimately replace Pirates Cove Playground in Founders Park. Scheduled for completion late spring or early summer 2024, the project will include several different play areas, a pirate-themed play...

read more
County prepares for PIT count

County prepares for PIT count

Dec 13, 2023 | ,

Care packages will be handed out during the annual Point-in-Time count again this year. Courtesy photo On a cold night in January, a small army of volunteers will deploy across Collin County to determine how many neighbors do not have a place to live. The U.S....

read more
Big wins keep Wylie unbeaten in district

Big wins keep Wylie unbeaten in district

Dec 13, 2023 | ,

Morgan Davis (23) goes up for the layup in Wylie’s 55-29 victory over Lakeview Centennial. Davis led the way with 19 points as the girls moved to 3-0 in district play. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News After wrapping up November with five consecutive wins, the Wylie...

read more
Wylie East trio shines in Raider Invitational

Wylie East trio shines in Raider Invitational

Dec 13, 2023 | ,

Wylie East’s Carsen Wilson puts First Baptist Academy’s Carter Steed in a tough spot during the Raider Invitational. Wilson took home second place in the 157-pound class of the event. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News The Wylie East wrestling team hosted their annual Raider...

read more
Filing deadline for primaries closes

Filing deadline for primaries closes

Dec 13, 2023 | ,

The March 5, 2024, ballot for the Republican and Democratic primaries has been set with the closing of the filing deadline on Monday, Dec. 11. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz faces challengers in the Republican primary including Holland “Redd” Gibson from Houston and R.E....

read more
Wylie woman sentenced to 32 years

Wylie woman sentenced to 32 years

Dec 10, 2023 | ,

A 40-year-old Wylie woman has been found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony. A Collin County jury convicted Stacey Lee Jurik on Thursday, Dec. 7, and then took three hours to sentence her to 32 years in prison with no option for...

read more
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Jersey Mikes May 2022
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Public Notice - Subscribe