Raiders stunned by Pirates in Crosstown Showdown

Wylie East’s Marquees Mahatha (21), Lieu Alak (10) and Parker Overstreet (12) surround Wylie’s Kamsi Ikegbunam (21) as he attempts to go up for a shot. The Raiders have been a good team on the glass for most of the season, but Ikegbunam gave them issues for most of last Friday’s loss to the Pirates. Austin Smith/The Wylie News

Last week was a bag of mixed emotions for the Wylie East basketball team. After cruising to their third straight win to open district play with a 72-45 victory over South Garland, the Raiders were stunned on the road against their crosstown rivals, the Wylie Pirates.

It’d been smooth sailing for Coach Kortney Smith and the Raiders through those first three district games. After defeating each of their first two opponents by double-digit margins, Wylie East had no trouble with the Titans.

It’s one thing to get out to a fast start, but eight different Raiders scored in the first quarter of their 27-point win over South Garland. Whether at the rim, beyond the three-point arch or at the charity stripe, Wylie East had little issues as they jumped out to a 37-18 halftime lead.

