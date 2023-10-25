Subscribe
Lady Raiders fall to Sachse in season finale, 3-1

by | Oct 25, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East volleyball, Addison Achilles, Dee McMillian

Addison Achilles (6) and Dee McMillian (12) rise to block a Sachse shot in the regular season finale to determine the district champion. Photo by Maddie Smith

It came down to the last match of the regular season to determine the District 9-6A volleyball champion in a match featuring Wylie East at Sachse.

Both teams have been playing consistently good volleyball the entire year and the Lady Mustangs were looking for a sweep of the Lady Raiders.

Sachse won the previous meeting at Wylie East on Sept. 22 by a score of 3-1 (25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23).

Each team had just one district loss.

The second meeting was much the same, going four sets and having the same outcome, a 3-1 (12-25, 25-16, 18-25, 23-25) win for Sachse.

The Lady Raiders had 38 kills in the match with Julia Hicks leading the team with 11 while Dee McMillian had seven and Grace Achilles and Erika Hernandez had six each.

The win gave the Lady Mustangs their 11th consecutive district championship.

Wylie East will now focus on their playoff run, taking on Rockwall Heath in Allen at 6:30 p.m. October 30.

For more on this game and Wylie sports see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

From Staff Reports •  [email protected]

