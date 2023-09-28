Cemetery association needs your help

The Wylie Cemetery Association is on a quest to gain some new, youthful volunteers who are willing to step up and get involved to ensure the cemeteries are cared for in the future

Since 1899, the nonprofit has provided maintenance to local cemeteries with volunteers, donations and plot sales. Located at Fifth Street and Masters Avenue, the 5-acre Wylie Cemetery was founded by Wylie Cemetery Company, now the Wylie Cemetery Association, in 1889. A Historic Texas Cemetery where many of the city’s founders were laid to rest, Wylie Cemetery has had a state historical marker since 2013.

By Jeremy Hallock

