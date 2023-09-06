Subscribe
Second chances

by | Sep 6, 2023 | Latest, news

Two-time heart transplant recipient, Gynovel Henry, withDr. Abigail Souryl at UT Southwestern prior to undergoing surgery in April that also included a kidney transplant. Courtesy photo

Gynovel Henry is alive today because some people cared enough to donate the gift of life.

The 53-year-old transplant patient has been blessed with two perfect heart donor matches in the last five years — and one kidney— beating the odds in a game where they are often stacked against them.

Each year, over 200,000 people die waiting for the perfect organ match, and, in Gynovel’s case, he had an additional hurdle to overcome both times.

“Being tall is not a good thing when it comes to transplants because not a lot of people donate,” the 6’3” Wylie resident said. “And there’s not a lot of tall people out there who donate… and you can’t put a little engine in a big body.”

Gynovel’s decades-long medical journey is one of survival, strength and faith.

In late January 2018, after 30-plus years of suffering with atrial fibrillation and congestive heart failure prompted by a childhood illness, Gynovel checked into UT Southwestern to begin a long-awaited transplant journey.

“When I finally went in, I was ready,” he said. The team of doctors and nurses at the hospital said he needed to get his things in order. “Writing my will hardest thing I did.” 

Gynovel got weaker every day and was on the precipice of losing hope when he received his donor heart in late March.

 The recovery was an extremely painful process, said Gynovel, but when he left the hospital in early May with his sister Keysha by his side, he knew he had work to do to reach key benchmarks in order to survive his first year.

To read the full story subscribe to The Wylie News.

Related News

Sep 6, 2023 | ,

By John Kanelis Collin County Commissioners Court is set to approve a fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) budget along with a tax rate that will increase the tax on the average homestead in the county. Commissioners will meet Monday, Sept. 11, to conduct a public hearing on...

read more
Sep 6, 2023 | ,

A longtime family favorite event is bringing rodeo action for all ages to town Friday and Saturday, Sept.8 - 9.  The Wylie Championship Rodeo, hosted by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce and city of Wylie, will celebrate its 30th year. The gates open at 6:30 p.m....

read more
Aug 30, 2023 | ,

The Inspiration development in Wylie ranked No. 6 for closings with 290 at an average base price of $684,000, according to recent data. On the lower end, Bridgewater in Princeton ranked first in closings with 686, and third in starts at an average price of $314,000...

read more
Aug 30, 2023 | , ,

By Bob Wieland School officials are warning students and parents about the potential danger of the popular Saturn calendar and class scheduling application for high school students. The developer of the app says, “Saturn is the only calendar that supports the...

read more
Aug 30, 2023 | , ,

Fresh off the start of the 2023-24 (FY24) school year, Wylie ISD trustees had photo ops, campus security and STAAR updates and a tax rate and bond election to consider. During their first regular trustee meeting of the school year, officials had the opportunity to...

read more
Aug 25, 2023 | ,

Austin, Texas – Continued low wind-power generation and high demand for electricity will result in anticipated low operating reserves for the Texas power grid this afternoon and into the evening.  The Public Utility Commission (PUCT) is echoing a call...

read more
Aug 23, 2023 | ,

Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday, Aug. 14, voted to call an election set for Nov. 7 on a comprehensive $683 million bond issue that seeks to address several issues within the county. Commissioners, at their previous regular meeting Monday, Aug. 7, approved...

read more
