Missed opportunities cost Wylie in thriller against JJ Pearce

RICHARDSON – Jagger Bale and the Wylie offense had come up clutch on third and fourth down all evening.

In the final minutes, however, a 3rd and long heave fell into the arms of the J.J. Pearce defensive player, giving the Mustangs a 35-32 victory over the Pirates in week one of the season.

Wylie’s offense scored five touchdowns in the game, including four passing scores from Bale to three different receivers, but early-season mistakes were the difference in the contest. The Pirates missed a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that would’ve tied the game. Earlier, they also missed an extra-point attempt and two conversion attempts to try and make up the slim deficit.

The Pirates briefly took the lead late in the third quarter when Jacob Mathewson scored his first rushing touchdown of the year. Just a few minutes later, the Mustangs went back on top with a 21-yard touchdown pass of their own.

Wylie football update:

3Q | Wylie 32, JJ Pearce 28



Jacob Mathewson punches it in from 7 yards out to give the Pirates their first lead of the game. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/5p3Dwf4FkP — The Wylie News (@WylieNews) August 26, 2023

Pearce got off to a quick start in the game, on the back of their rushing attack and Andrew Casagrande. He scored two touchdowns in the first half on 75 and 53-yard runs that put the Mustangs in front, as they were able to attack the Pirates’ defense up front.

Wylie will try to regroup next Friday as they host Hebron for their first home game of the season.

For more sports, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.