Pirate golfers place 10th in 1st state tournament appearance

The Wylie girls’ golf team finished in 10th place in their first-ever state tournament appearance. Photo courtesy of Jimmy Carter

By David Wolman

The Wylie girls’ golf team concluded their best season in program history with a 10th-place finish at the Class 6A state tournament April 28-29 at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

The Lady Pirates shot a 656 over the course of the two-day tournament, the first state tournament appearance for either the Lady Pirate or Pirate boys’ golf teams.

“Very pleased with the team’s first state appearance,” said Jody Aldridge, Wylie head coach. “It is definitely a bigger stage than we had every played on before. You could feel the size of it from the time you pulled into the parking lot until it was over. It was a lot of fun and a great experience.”

Aldridge said that the wind was a factor, but added, “We try not to use that as an excuse because the wind was blowing on all the teams. It was a definite factor, though. To me, the wind is the hardest thing to play in as a golfer.”

Competing in the state tournament was a bittersweet way for seniors Addison Oestreicher and Kaeli Drake to end their high school careers, having been part of the program’s rise, from the 11th-place finish at the regional tournament when they were freshmen to the team’s first-ever state tournament appearance this season.

Oestreicher led the charge for Wylie. She started with a strong effort, shooting 77 on the first day, including birdies on hole Nos. 14 and 16, and went on to finish in 32nd place with a total score of 159.

Drake, meanwhile, carded scores of 81 on both days to finish with a score of 162, good for 45th place.

“Addison and Kaeli both played great the first day,” Aldridge said. “Kaeli was very close to getting it in at 78. Addison was very close to going really low. Just a few errant shots down the stretch. The second day she hit it great and couldn’t get a putt to drop and got a little frustrated which if you’re a golfer it definitely tends to happen.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Kaeli and Addison. They both provided great leadership all season always working hard at practice and doing everything they could to help the team and the younger players.”

Wylie has a bright future with its three underclassmen, freshman Serina Armendariz, and juniors Nakshatra Sivaram and Reia Armendariz.

Serina Armendariz, fresh off winning the District 9-6A and Region II-6A tournaments, rode three birdies on the back nine on the first day to finish 35th overall with a final score of 160.

Her older sister, Reia, carded an 89 on the first day and 88 on the second day to finish in 177 for 65th place.

Sivaram showed improvement as the tournament moved along. She shot 95 on Day 1 before she improved that total by nine strokes on Day 2 with an 86, finishing with an overall score of 181, good for 69th place.

“I have been around Wylie golf since 2008 and this is easily the most successful season we have had on both sides,” Aldridge said. “Girls making it to state first time ever and the boys qualifying for regionals first time in four years and finishing top 10 with no seniors. I could not be prouder of the work they put in and seeing it pay off at the end of the season. One of my favorite years of coaching in 27 years.”