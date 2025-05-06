Tennis players advance to Region II-6A Tournament

Wylie’s Kushal Sheth, left, and Anvitha Kommera, right, won the District 9-6A title in mixed doubles at the district tournament in Rockwall. Photo courtesy of Andy Cariens

By David Wolman

For the Wylie and Wylie East tennis teams, their quest for a state championship began last week.

Competing in the District 9-6A Tournament at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, the event was an overwhelming success for both the Pirates and Raiders, who combined for nine top two finishes and four district championships.

Wylie East accounted for the top two finishes in boys’ singles. Spencer Murphy was crowned the individual champion after he topped teammate Wyatt Kelly, also a regional qualifier, in the first-place match.

Ruby Sullivan is bound for the Region II-6A Tournament after she captured second place in girls’ singles.

The Raiders’ duo of Austin Glenn and Kaleb Borovay finished as the district runner-up in boys’ doubles.

As for Wylie, Vaishali Kumar won the district title in girls’ singles.

The Pirates crowned three district champions, two in doubles’ competition.

Sid Manoj and Alvaro Arcienegas finished in first place in boys’ doubles, while Kushal Sheth and Anvitha Kommera won the district title in mixed doubles.

Jared Rigby and Sarah Rigby captured second place in mixed doubles, while Christine Tykoski and Anaar Ramolia earned second place in girls’ doubles.

The Region II-6A Tournament will be held at Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center.