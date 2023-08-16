Subscribe
Wylie to host 30th rodeo

Aug 16, 2023


Rodeo lovers it’s time to saddle up — or pony up— for a sponsorship or tickets because the Wylie Rodeo is turning 30 this year.

The annual event is set for Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 at the F.O. Birmingham/Wylie FFA Ag Arena. Once again, the Wylie Chamber of Commerce will handle the event, along with help from the city, Wylie ISD and a large volunteer force.

“This is one of the largest annual events in our community and the largest undertaking for the Chamber each year,” said Tina Stelnicki, Wylie Chamber of Commerce President. “It truly is a labor of love for all that are a part of the planning and execution of this event each year.” 

The chamber is still looking for sponsorships and vendors. Stelnicki said investors help create an “unforgettable experience” for the audience while also promoting their brand. 

