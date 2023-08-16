Subscribe
Battle of the Pump kicks off

by | Aug 16, 2023 | Education

Mackenzie Zambrano and Kelley Cloud showed some Raiders spirit during the Wednesday, Aug. 9 ribbon cutting. Norishka Pachot/C&S Media

Who has the bigger fan base? Pirates or Raiders?

 Fuel City is getting in on the friendly rivalry of the Crosstown Showdown by measuring school spirit at the gas pump.

 The gas station known for offering a “Texas experience” is sponsoring the first-ever “Battle of the Pump,” pitting Pirate fans against Raider fans.

Three cents from every gallon purchased on Wylie High’s Pump #13 or Wylie East’s Pump #17 will go to the Wylie ISD Education Foundation for a Class of 2024 scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to a senior from the school that wins the Battle of the Pump.

 Fuel City representatives, WHS, WEHS and district employees gathered for a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Aug. 9 to kick off the event.

“What better way to celebrate the greatness of this community and healthy competition than the Battle of the Pump?” WHS Principal Brian Alexander said. “No matter who wins, our students and staff get the benefit.”

WEHS Principal Tiffany Doolan is excited about this partnership too.

“I think Raiders are going to raid the pump,” Doolan said. “No matter which school raises the most money, it’s for a great cause.”

In hopes of supporting a local charitable organization, Fuel City reached out to the Wylie ISD Education Foundation.

“They had some very creative ideas on ways to include students and the community to help raise funds for scholarships for our seniors,” Executive Director of the Foundation Windi Fuller said. “Our high school principals, who are always looking for fun ways to spur the Crosstown Showdown competition, jumped on board too.”

The friendly rivalry doesn’t stop at the pump. 

“Throughout the next few months, we will have various competitions,” Fuller said. “The winning campus will receive prizes and additional donations to support their students.”

WISD and the Education Foundation said they are grateful for Fuel City and the creative approach to donating money for scholarships for the students.

“The more people who fuel up at pumps No.13 Pirates and No.17 Raiders, the more money will be raised for scholarships this year!” Fuller said.

The contest runs through Nov. 27. Currently, Wylie East is in the lead. Wylie ISD welcomes everyone to support their favorite high school by attending two upcoming events — Sept. 23 and Oct. 7 — at the station. 

