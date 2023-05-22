Pirates eliminated in regional semifinals with back-to-back losses

The Wylie softball team was eliminated from the postseason Saturday at Lake Belton High School.

After going up 1-0 in their three-game series against Bridgeland, the Pirates lost their final two games on Friday and Saturday as the Lady Bears advanced to the regional finals. Bridgeland advances to face Langham Creek in the regional finals, who defeated Waco Midway in the regional semifinals.

In game two Friday night, Wylie took an initial lead in the first inning but lost the game 16-5. Bridgeland broke the game open in the top of the sixth, scoring eight runs to take a 16-3 advantage. Wylie scored two more runs in the sixth on a Jordyn Merrett two-run double, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the mercy rule finish.

Bridgeland struck first in the top of the first inning, but back-to-back RBI singles by Kayla Santiago and Hannah Messer with the bases loaded gave the Pirates a one-run advantage. Quickly, the Lady Bears responded with two runs in the second, third and fourth innings to take the lead back and add some insurance runs. Bridgeland scored in all six innings of game two, bouncing back after scoring just two runs in game one.

With the season on the line in game three, Bridgeland kept their hot streak going with five runs in the first two innings to win 10-1. The Pirates were outhit 7-3 in the game, with Aubrie Gunther scoring the only run off a Bridgeland defensive error.

The Lady Bears broke open game three with a two-out grand slam in the top of the second inning to take a 5-0 lead. Starting pitcher Hannah Messer surrendered seven runs in the game, coming off a win in game one where she allowed just one earned run.

The Pirates finished the season 32-12 overall with another District 9-6A championship. The team graduates three seniors, including Jordyn Merrett, starting shortstop Aubrey Brown and Mandy Hoback.

