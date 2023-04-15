Stroup outduels Hyde to split season series in Crosstown Showdown

Tyler Stroup and David Hyde pitched a game for the ages Friday night in game two of the Crosstown Showdown, with both players going the distance.

In the end, it was Stroup who got the victory, as Wylie East (8-2, 13-9) topped Wylie (9-1, 13-13) 1-0 on the road to split the season series. After the Pirates defeated the Raiders in game one, game two meant that the two sides are back where they started, Wylie one game ahead of Wylie East in the district standings with six games remaining. Sachse is also 9-1 in the district and tied for first place.

Stroup and Hyde both pitched seven innings and struck out a combined 16 batters in the contest. Wylie outhit Wylie East 5-2 in the game, but it was one run in the top of the third that was the difference.

Both teams have to regroup and play later today, with the Raiders traveling to North Garland and the Pirates hosting Naaman Forest this afternoon. The first pitch for both games is scheduled for 1 p.m.

