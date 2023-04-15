Subscribe
Order photos

Stroup outduels Hyde to split season series in Crosstown Showdown

by | Apr 15, 2023 | Sports

Tyler Stroup and David Hyde pitched a game for the ages Friday night in game two of the Crosstown Showdown, with both players going the distance.

In the end, it was Stroup who got the victory, as Wylie East (8-2, 13-9) topped Wylie (9-1, 13-13) 1-0 on the road to split the season series. After the Pirates defeated the Raiders in game one, game two meant that the two sides are back where they started, Wylie one game ahead of Wylie East in the district standings with six games remaining. Sachse is also 9-1 in the district and tied for first place.

Stroup and Hyde both pitched seven innings and struck out a combined 16 batters in the contest. Wylie outhit Wylie East 5-2 in the game, but it was one run in the top of the third that was the difference.

Both teams have to regroup and play later today, with the Raiders traveling to North Garland and the Pirates hosting Naaman Forest this afternoon. The first pitch for both games is scheduled for 1 p.m.

For the full story, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Pirates win boys district title, East finishes third

Pirates win boys district title, East finishes third

Apr 15, 2023 |

Wylie and Wylie East competed in the District 9-6A track and field district championships Wednesday and Thursday, with several athletes qualifying for area. The Pirates were the top varsity team on the boys side, placing first overall as a team with 172 points. They...

read more
Wylie East loses to Ridge Point in state semifinals

Wylie East loses to Ridge Point in state semifinals

Apr 14, 2023 |

GEORGETOWN - Three extra-time goals were the difference, but Wylie East ended up on the losing end Friday morning. Wylie East took its first lead in the first half of extra time when Amaya Dawkins' corner kick deflected off of Ridge Point goalkeeper Molly Thompson for...

read more
Lady Raiders top first-place Pirates 8-5

Lady Raiders top first-place Pirates 8-5

Apr 12, 2023 |

Wylie East scored six runs in the first two innings Tuesday night, winning the Crosstown Showdown 8-5. The victory snapped Wylie's (12-1, 22-9) 13-game winning streak and pulled East (11-2, 20-9) within one game of the District 9-6A standings. The win also gave the...

read more
Pirates top Raiders in extra innings

Pirates top Raiders in extra innings

Apr 12, 2023 |

It took 11 innings, but the Wylie Pirates finally broke through to win game one of the Crosstown Showdown. Wylie (9-0, 13-12) defeated Wylie East (7-2, 12-9) on the road Tuesday night 7-5, strengthening the advantage in the District 9-6A standings. With both teams set...

read more
Atkins, Stroup throw no-hitter in Wylie East’s win

Atkins, Stroup throw no-hitter in Wylie East’s win

Apr 7, 2023 |

Kason Atkins and Tyler Stroup combined to throw five no-hit innings as the Wylie East Raiders shut out South Garland 19-0. In the win over the Titans, Adam and Alex Herod each had three RBIs, along with three RBIs from Luke Epperson on three hits and two walks. Wylie...

read more
Wylie sweeps Rowlett, 8-0 halfway through district play

Wylie sweeps Rowlett, 8-0 halfway through district play

Apr 7, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates won their eighth consecutive game Thursday night, remaining perfect through district play. They defeated Rowlett 10-1 at home, completing the two-game sweep and keeping the Pirates on top of the District 9-6A standings. For the season, Wylie has...

read more
Quiroga battles through adversity for state title

Quiroga battles through adversity for state title

Mar 30, 2023 |

Winning a state championship for anyone is a crowning achievement, but for Wylie’s Avery Quiroga, it was reaching a goal years in the making. Quiroga had been one of the top powerlifters in the area for several years, dating back to her freshman season when she placed...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe