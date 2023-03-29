Subscribe
Local students shine in WISD livestock show

by | Mar 29, 2023 | Latest

Wylie ISD FFA members capped off their season with the 56th annual livestock show and sale.

The show and sale opened Sunday, March 19, and continued March 23-25 with a sale taking place Saturday, March 25. Unlike other shows that invite FFA and 4H participants from the area, this show was exclusively made up of Wylie ISD students.

“We are so proud each and every student that had a project entered into this year’s Wylie Show and Sale,” said Wylie East High School agriculture science teacher Valerie Bulthuis. “The hard work and dedication these students show is unmatched. Thank you to all individuals that showed up this week to show their support for our students, the show could not go on without you.”

In the rabbit show, Wylie High School student Morgan Podlucky was named grand champion in the breeding rabbits division. She was also the grand champion in the senior showmanship competition for rabbits.

Jake Podlucky showed the grand champion and reserve grand champion animals in the market rabbit division. Hallie DuPlessis, Jillian Logan and Wyatt Richardson showed third, fifth- and eighth-place rabbits, respectively, in the same division.

Wylie East High School junior 4H member Adeline McKay showed a fourth-place rabbit while 4H member Kate Nelson showed a sixth-place animal.

Along with animal shows, there were competitions for food, shop and horticulture. Wylie High’s Zach Henderson was named grand champion in the food show, Haden Sherman was named reserve grand champion in the shop show and Drew Erickson was named grand champion in the horticulture show.

Wylie East student Aniston Mitchell was named the grand champion of the shop competition while Makenzie Vacante was named reserve grand champion in the food competition.

In the chicken show, Wylie High’s Cami DuPlessis showed a third-place chicken and Alli Pledger showed a fourth-place chicken in the broiler division. Wylie East’s Isabel McKay was named reserve grand champion and Rylie Reed received grand champion.

Wylie High student Daphne Durr took home grand champion honors in the market goat show. Drew Erickson and Abigail Spicer each showed a first-place goat while Zach Henderson, Abigail Felthous and Mimi Erwin each showed a second-place goat. Felthous was named reserve grand champion of the junior goat showmanship competition, Erwin took home grand champion honors for the senior showmanship competition and Erickson was named reserve grand champion for senior showmanship.

Alexis Perez showed a fourth-place goat and Haven Pyle, Zach Gardner and Kaiya Seal each showed a fifth-place goat. Melia Maier showed a sixth-place goat and Gardenia Varela showed a seventh-place goat.

Wylie East had the reserve grand champion Juliette Salazar who was joined by Alexis Schmidt in showing a first-place goat. Avery Fisher and Cash Welch showed second-place animals while Chloe Brooks and Lysandra Salazar each showed a third-place goat.

Aiden Phillips and Karla Rodriguez both had fourth-place goats, Audrey Shores and John Moslener showed fifth-place animals and Ethan Johnston had a sixth-place goat.

In the sheep show, Wylie East’s Addisyn Helms showed the grand champion market lamb while Gabrielle Cohen was named reserve grand champion. Amber Whitaker and Leah Morgan each showed a third-place lamb while Audrey Lindley had a fifth-place lamb. 

Wylie High’s Alexandria Byrd showed a first-place market lamb and Grai Murrett showed a fifth-place lamb. In the steer show, Shelby Smercina showed a second and third place steer.

Wylie East’s Caleb Parker was named the grand champion of the steer show while Aniston Mitchell took home reserve grand champion honors. Alex Bohanan showed a third-place steer.

In the market swine show, Emory Reynolds from Wylie East showed the grand champion pig while Ethan Hancock was named reserve grand champion. Addison Weir, Cayden Reynolds and Seth Otten each showed a first-place swine entry.

Chloe Cooper and Melaina LaRose showed second-place pigs and Carson West, Elyssa Lopez, Hallie Parker and Henry Moslener showed third-place animals. Brooklyn Julius, Kendall Fisher and Thomas Weir each showed fourth-place pigs.

Kaylie McBride, Makenzie Vacante and Mark Moslener showed fifth-place entries while Charles Hayden Evans showed a sixth-place pig.

Wylie High’s Caleigh Monroe, Aydia Brock, Dakota Measles and Haden Sherman each showed a first-place animal while Reagan Koonce, Meredith Hargrove, Rylee Mitchell, Madison Triguero and Adeline Leggett each showed a second-place pig. Daniel Betancourt and Cameron George both showed a third-place pig while Kaiden Wallis, John Charnecki, Reese Liles, Rylie Witt and Bree Willoughby showed fourth place animals.

Carrick Wallis, Baylie Summers, Marco Rodriguez, Isabella Wiemann and Ethan Garcia-Allen showed fifth place pigs. Brody Doggett and Aiden Garcia-Allen showed sixth place animals. Kiera King and Morgan Podlucky both showed seventh place pigs.

Mitchell George and Addison Seale each showed an eighth-place pig while Scott Trevino showed a ninth-place animal.

The district’s show caps off another show season.

“We would like to thank everyone for coming out to the 56th Annual Wylie Show and Sale to support the Wylie ISD Agriculture programs,” said Wylie High School FFA Advisor Clara Price. “This year has been a remarkable year filled with growth and success. Congratulations to each student who competed, and we want to wish our Seniors the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

