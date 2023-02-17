Fasten your seatbelts: McKinney Airport may expand

Commercial airlines may one day serve McKinney National Airport if McKinney voters approve a $200 million bond proposal on the May 6 ballot. A smaller project was rejected in 2015.

The McKinney City Council voted Tuesday, Feb. 7, at their regular meeting for an election to fund a four-gate, 144,000-square-foot terminal, a new taxiway and 2,000 parking spaces.

Another $100 million would be required, possibly a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), to fund the expansion. If totally funded, construction would begin in 2024 with completion scheduled in 2026.

Barry Shelton, assistant city manager, said the FAA was conducting an environmental assessment to determine how the project would impact nearby homes, businesses and road traffic. The report would be presented before the election, Shelton said.

“Through that process, we will identify any negative impacts and we will be required to mitigate those impacts,” Shelton said.

Located two miles southeast of downtown McKinney, the airport is about 35 miles from both Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field.

McKinney National has a single 7,000-foot runway oriented north-south. A 500-foot extension to the south was already underway and expected to be completed by June or July, Airport Director Kenneth Carley said.

Phase 2 of the runway work would be a 1,000-foot extension to the north, Carley said. “That construction work is planned to commence immediately after the south portion is complete,” he said.

The city and its consultants have been talking with several airlines that have expressed interest in serving McKinney, but no decisions have been made as to which carriers would provide passenger service.

Southwest Airlines released a statement saying, “Southwest continually evaluates its network to maximize the benefit and opportunities for our customers.”

McKinney National Airport (FAA identifier TKI) is a general aviation airport, handling more than 200 flights a day by privately-owned aircraft and corporate jets.

A study commissioned by the city found estimated the expansion would create 2,780 to 3,280 new jobs paying $207 million to $265 million in wages and $77 million to $115 million in local, state and federal taxes.

By Bob Wieland