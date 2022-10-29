Subscribe
Wylie clinches playoff berth with win over Sachse

by | Oct 29, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Halloween can be full of tricks and scares, but instead, the Wylie Pirates are treating themselves to a one-way ticket to the postseason.

The Pirates (5-2 in 9-6A, 6-3) clinched a playoff berth with a 19-17 win over the Sachse Mustangs (3-4, 3-6) Friday night at Homer B. Johnson Stadium. Sean Carter completed the late comeback on a 66-yard touchdown reception with 4:10 remaining to give Wylie the late lead.

On the ensuing drive, Sachse converted a few first downs and got the ball into Wylie territory with just over a minute remaining, but a Brady Dalton sack sealed the victory. The sack was Dalton’s ninth of the season, cementing his case for 9-6A defensive player of the year.

Wylie’s Braden Gilbert connected on two field goals on drives that started in the red zone. Sachse’s first offensive play of the game was a high snap that gave the Pirates excellent field position and a three-point lead, then Sean Carter’s long interception return set up the second. Overall, the Pirates managed just 173 total yards of offense but came up big in the fourth quarter with the winning score.

Sachse’s offense had success running the ball throughout the game, with Pope Akanna leading the way with 153 yards against one of the best defenses in the area. His 50-yard score in the third quarter put the Mustangs up 17-13, while the defense made several key stops.

Wylie wraps up the regular season at home next Friday against Garland, while Sachse fights for its playoff lives Friday night against North Garland. A Sachse win and Garland loss will clinch the Mustangs the final playoff spot.

