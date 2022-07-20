Linebackers feature several of Community top athletes

As is the theme for all of the Community Braves, the linebackers feature several seniors and experienced starters.

Operating out of the 3-4 front, two experienced inside linebackers returned to start for the Braves. Jack Hutcherson and Eric Starks lead the group and are two of the most experienced players on the Community defense.

Gabe Duron and Jace Reed also will play inside for the team. Reed is a rising sophomore, who coach Dustin Blann called one of the best athletes on the team.

For the full story, see our July 20 issue or subscribe online.