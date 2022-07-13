Council approved alcohol sales ordinance

Alcohol sales between midnight and 2 a.m. will soon be allowed in the city after Wylie City Council passed an ordinance extending sale hours.

City Secretary Stephanie Storm said staff had received various requests from restaurants and other businesses over the years regarding extended alcohol sales.

In cities with “extended hours,” certain types of alcoholic beverages can be sold, delivered or consumed between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m.

Council unanimously passed the ordinance.

In other business, council appointed Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester to serve as the council liaison for the Animal Shelter Advisory Board.

Council also approved a resolution authorizing the Wylie Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to obtain a loan in the principal amount of $8.1 million to be used as development reimbursement incentives.

