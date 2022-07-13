Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Council approved alcohol sales ordinance

by | Jul 13, 2022 | Latest

Alcohol sales between midnight and 2 a.m. will soon be allowed in the city after Wylie City Council passed an ordinance extending sale hours.

City Secretary Stephanie Storm said staff had received various requests from restaurants and other businesses over the years regarding extended alcohol sales.

In cities with “extended hours,” certain types of alcoholic beverages can be sold, delivered or consumed between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m.

Council unanimously passed the ordinance.

In other business, council appointed Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester to serve as the council liaison for the Animal Shelter Advisory Board.

Council also approved a resolution authorizing the Wylie Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to obtain a loan in the principal amount of $8.1 million to be used as development reimbursement incentives.

For the full story, see our July 20 issue.

0 Comments

Related News

Pirates search options at cornerback

Pirates search options at cornerback

Jul 13, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates are using the summer to fill out its depth chart and work toward the start of the 2022 regular season. At cornerback, a void has been created with the graduation of a multi-year starter. That has opened up competition for a spot in the starting...

read more
Guzman returns to lead Raider linebackers

Guzman returns to lead Raider linebackers

Jul 13, 2022 | ,

Rarely do sophomore football players get a chance to play at the varsity level. For Derrick Guzman, he took the chance in stride and cemented himself as the team’s starting middle linebacker for the 2022 season. Head coach Marcus Gold likes Guzman’s instincts at the...

read more
P&Z approves site plan

P&Z approves site plan

Jul 13, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission discussed a site plan and held a public hearing during the Tuesday, July 5 meeting. P&Z first discussed a site plan for PopShelf, a general merchandise store located at 1948 North State Highway 78. Senior City Planner Kevin...

read more
Education foundation names new director

Education foundation names new director

Jul 13, 2022 |

A Wylie ISD teacher is stepping out of the classroom and into a new role utilizing skills learned while working on a much different career path. Windi Fuller, former English and Yearbook teacher at Cooper Junior high, was recently named executive director of the Wylie...

read more
City updated on Stone Road

City updated on Stone Road

Jul 13, 2022 |

Public Works Director Tim Porter first briefed council on Stone Road in November 2021 concerning issues surrounding planned improvements. The city and Collin County previously entered a partnership to improve the road because of its poor condition. Several chip and...

read more
Artisan’s love of leather work leads to new opportunity

Artisan’s love of leather work leads to new opportunity

Jul 13, 2022 |

What started as a job in a hobby store has turned into a business venture for Wylie resident Rebecca Duval. Eight years ago, a position at a leather and leather-working supply company opened the door to creativity and opportunity, and a love for the craft. Duval was...

read more
ERCOT urges energy conservation

ERCOT urges energy conservation

Jul 11, 2022 |

Texans are being asked to conserve energy use as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) estimates power demand will exceed supply.With a heatwave driving energy usage up across the state, ERCOT urges conservation today, from 2 until 8 p.m.ERCOT suggests...

read more
Pet Milk Memories

Pet Milk Memories

Jul 8, 2022 | ,

By John Moore Pet Milk was a kitchen staple in most Southern homes in mid-20th Century America. It had as many uses as a coffee can full of bacon drippings. Thankfully, the two weren’t used interchangeably. Opening our Frigidaire, you’d see that the top shelf of our...

read more
Raiders have options at receiver

Raiders have options at receiver

Jul 8, 2022 | ,

With just over a month until the new season, Wylie East believes it has the skill position players capable of leading the team. At receiver, the Raider's top three players mesh well with different skill sets for the 2022 season. Terrell Washington Jr. is the leading...

read more
Wylie, Wylie East compete in TABC showcase

Wylie, Wylie East compete in TABC showcase

Jul 7, 2022 | ,

Overstreet brothers lead Wylie East to overtime win Wylie East opened the tournament Friday afternoon with a tough game, heading to overtime against Houston Madison. In that period, they were led by Anthony and Parker Overstreet, who each scored in double figures to...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022