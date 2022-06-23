P&Z considers new housing development

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing concerning a change from agriculture to planned development – townhome district for 5.56 acres located east of the intersection of North Ballard Avenue and Harvest Bend Drive.

The concept plan shows 43 townhomes units and two open space lots. A planned development for the request is required because the units have shared common area front yards with a unique design concept differing from the requirements of the zoning ordinance. The ordinance allows each home, attached or detached, to have its own front yard.

