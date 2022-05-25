Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Ribbon-cutting held for Lavon sub-courthouse

by | May 25, 2022 | Uncategorized

Community leaders and elected officials gathered in Lavon to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new sub-courthouse for Collin County Precinct 2.

The courthouse, located at 1025 South State Highway 78 in Lavon, holds the offices of Justice of the Peace Judge Jerry Shaffer and Constable Gary Edwards.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill, acting as host, thanked those who attended. Hill said he was proud of the building and added that he thinks the courthouse will be a “great place to work and serve the community.”

For the full story, see our May 26 issue or subscribe online.

