Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Oct 2023

Council approves McMillen fix

by | Oct 4, 2023 | Latest, news, Uncategorized

Road construction for McMillen Road in Wylie is anticipated to begin in early November. Once complete, the road should be free of flooding and other issues that have plagued the road for years. File art

An estimated $21 million bid was approved by city council Tuesday, Sept. 26 for a long-awaited road project.

McMahon Contracting will be working on McMillen Road — from McCreary to Country Club — a project that has been under consideration for several years. 

The north Wylie two-lane road serves as an east-west cut-through for motorists who want to avoid traffic on Parker Road, but McMillen is closed a few times a year when it floods during heavy rain. The road also has a sharp S-turn in a portion of the road that floods. McMillen has permanent swing gates to stop traffic, which has been steadily increasing as the area becomes more populated with housing.

The new design will expand the road to four lanes, move the roadbed out of a floodplain, turn the S-turn into a gentler curve and include pedestrian mobility improvements. It will also install a bridge across Muddy Creek.

Purchasing Manager Glenna Hayes said the city received seven offers ranging from $19 million to $26 million. Ownership of the road is shared by the city and Collin County. Funding for the project comes from Collin County Fund 415 ($5.3 million) and 2021 Bond Fund 471 ($15.8 million). 

“It’s here, it’s happening,” City Engineer Tim Porter said. “The bid did come in about $4 or $5 million under what we anticipated.”

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

To read the full story subscribe to The Wylie News.

State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Fall WHS theatre production opens Friday

Fall WHS theatre production opens Friday

Oct 4, 2023 | ,

Wylie High School Theatre students rehearse for their fall play, “Anatomy of Gray,” Tuesday, Sept. 26. Castmembers shown, from left, Nico Ghirmai, Kaleigh Wright, Casey Sands, Jacob Watson, Katie Jacobs, Cadence Carter Kacho, Canon Martin, Mikayla Razerera and Ethan...

read more
Raiders bounce back with victory over Garland

Raiders bounce back with victory over Garland

Sep 30, 2023 | ,

Kason Atkins (6) lines up against the Garland Owls on Sept. 29. GARLAND – It didn’t take long for Wylie East to get back to their winning ways. Coming off the heels of a demoralizing 20-7 loss last week against Sachse, the Raiders (4-1, 2-1 District 9-6A) wasted no...

read more
Parks proposition on Nov. 7 ballot

Parks proposition on Nov. 7 ballot

Sep 28, 2023 | ,

Texas ranks 35th nationally in state park acreage per resident. But voters will be asked in November to help improve that ratio. Proposition 14 on the Nov. 7 ballot would amend the state constitution to create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund allowing the Texas...

read more
City to celebrate National Night Out Oct. 3

City to celebrate National Night Out Oct. 3

Sep 28, 2023 |

Get your face painted, visit with the SWAT team, watch a helicopter land and enjoy the fireworks. National Night Out is Oct. 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Olde City Park in Historic Downtown Wylie and admission is free. Ever wonder what the police are like when you are not...

read more
Cemetery association needs your help

Cemetery association needs your help

Sep 28, 2023 |

The Wylie Cemetery Association is on a quest to gain some new, youthful volunteers who are willing to step up and get involved to ensure the cemeteries are cared for in the future Since 1899, the nonprofit has provided maintenance to local cemeteries with volunteers,...

read more
Pirates jump on N. Garland early

Pirates jump on N. Garland early

Sep 23, 2023 | ,

Wylie Pirates (3-1, 2-0 District 9-6A) return from the bye week to win their first road game of the season against the North Garland Raiders (1-4, 1-2). The final score was 35-25 at Williams Stadium in Garland. The Pirates finished with 355 total yards including 284...

read more
Raiders struggle against Sachse defense

Raiders struggle against Sachse defense

Sep 23, 2023 | ,

Sachse’s defense was suffocating all night in the Mustangs’ 20-7 district victory over the Wylie East Raiders on Friday night from Wylie ISD Stadium. The Mustangs (3-2, 3-0 District 9-6A) held the Raiders (3-1, 1-1) off the board until the third quarter. Sachse scored...

read more
NTMWD 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe