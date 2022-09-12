Two people found shot, killed in Josephine

Wylie ISD teacher identified as victim

A Wylie ISD teacher and another person were found shot and killed Sunday night in Josephine.

Josephine police responded to a home in the 700 block of Mallard Drive after being dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to reports, Lacie Moore and another person were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the residence.

As of Monday afternoon, Josephine Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, has not named the second victim.

The Collin County Sheriff’s department is assisting in the investigation.

Moore was a teacher at Davis Intermediate School and had been serving in the district since 2020. She was a 2004 graduate of Texas A&M Commerce.

Cody Summers, principal at Davis Intermediate, issued a letter to parents Monday morning Sept. 12 informing them of Moore’s death.

The district also released a statement Monday.

“Our Wylie ISD family is devastated by the passing of Lacie Moore, Davis Intermediate teacher,” the statement said. “Mrs. Moore positively impacted the lives of so many students, and we are heartbroken by the loss of this incredible teacher and even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Moore’s family during this tremendously difficult time.”

