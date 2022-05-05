Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie ISD names new administrators￼

by | May 5, 2022 | Education

Wylie ISD named several new principals and administrators for the upcoming school year last week.
Meagan Wendt will be the new assistant principal at Groves Elementary. Wendt currently teaches third-grade math, science and social studies at Whitt Elementary. She will take over for current assistant principal Brittney Brown, who recently accepted a district-level position.

Crystal Harrelson was promoted to assistant principal at Whitt Elementary. Harrelson will be coming from Royce City ISD where she currently teaches fourth-grade English, language arts and reading.

At Tibbals Elementary, Erica Brunson will be the new dean of students. She teaches fourth-grade reading and language arts at Smith Elementary. Brunson will assume duties from Arley Barton, who also will be taking a new position.

Barton will serve as the new assistant principal of Hartman Elementary. She held her previous position for four years.

At Wylie High School, Leslie Coble was named assistant principal, a new position added to the administration team. Coble is currently an assistant principal at Cooper Junior High, a position she has held since 2020.

Kyle Holder will be the dean of students for Wylie East High School, a new campus position to help support the growing student population.

Holder currently teaches special education and world geography at Wylie East High School.

