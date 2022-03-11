Crashes increase in Wylie

The Texas Department of Transportation estimates that for the past several years, 10 people have died every day in crashes in Texas.

This led to the creation of TxDOT’s “End the Streak” campaign, which urges Texans to take personal safety measures when they take to the road to end the 21-year streak of daily deaths.

According to TxDOT, most crashes and fatalities are preventable and caused by speeding, drunk driving and distracted driving.

Although there have not been daily deaths on Wylie roads, Police Chief Anthony Henderson said there has been a “significant increase” in traffic collisions when comparing 2020 to 2021 data.

To read the full story or subscribe, visit http://wylienews.com