Wylie ISD to remain closed￼

Wylie ISD will remain closed Friday, Feb. 4 as inclement weather continues to impact North Texas.

All WISD sporting events scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been canceled. Fof the time being, Saturday games will resume as originally scheduled. Wylie East High School basketball games set for Friday have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 at noon for girls and 1:30 p.m. for boys.

Soccer games for Wylie and Wylie East will be made up at the next available date.

City Hall, including Smith Public Library and the Wylie Recreation Center, are closed.

According to Public Information Officer Craig Kelly, city officials have yet to determine if City Hall will remain closed Friday, Feb. 4.

Residents are encouraged to remain indoors, if possible, and to call 972-516-6034 with any non-emergency storm issues.

Thursday trash collections are postponed, and bulk pick-ups scheduled for Feb. 5 have been rescheduled for Feb. 12.

Frigid temperatures are expected to continue through Saturday.

For more information and updates, visit wylietexas.gov/winter.