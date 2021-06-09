Student wants to answer a call to help young people

Most first-year high school students spend time meeting people, participating in activi­ties that interest them and try­ing to figure out where they fit in.

Maddy Geller eventually found her niche at Wylie East High School, but went through some struggles, such as find­ing a group of friends to hang out with in her freshman year.

Her experiences led her to a career path in which she will try to help girls experiencing the same situations she did when she was in high school.

Geller, 18, was born in Dal­las and has lived in Wylie her whole life. She plans to attend Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark. (Many longtime Dallas Cowboys fans would know Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Cliff Har­ris attended OBU.)

“My best friend (Delaney Crane) is also going there, and I started looking into the school and I absolutely loved it,” Maddy said about OBU. “I’m going to go there and major in Christian studies with a branch into ministry. I’m really excited about that.”

By Don Munsch • [email protected]