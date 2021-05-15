Wylie falls short against Rockwall in game three

Wylie battled back to force a game three, but eventually fell short in the UIL 6A Region II quarterfinals.

The Pirates couldn’t keep the Lady Jackets off of the scoresheet, dropping game three by a final score of 14-6. Wylie took an initial lead in the top of the first inning, but Rockwall quickly tied the game and scored five runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Rockwall had 19 hits in the game.



Wylie ended the season 27-7 after clinching a share of the District 9-6A championship with a 13-1 record.



By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]