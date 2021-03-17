East students look into their future

Arely Sandoval is looking at schools in New York City and Austin.
Ashleigh Bycott wants to attend a college that makes her feel at home, a place where she can connect with others.
Sergio Blanco wants to go back to California to attend college.
During College Week in early March, eight Wylie East High School students, who are in the Student Leadership Class, discussed what appeals to them in selecting a college or university. All of the students – a mix of seniors and juniors – plan to attend college after high school. They discussed whether location mattered to them and how much scholarship money played into their decision. Some said receiving scholarship money definitely factored into their decisions when deciding on a school.
Students said the high school did a good job of helping them with their questions on college life. College Week, held in early March at both WISD high schools, is a time in which students can investigate schools and connect with college officials in person or by Zoom.
Ashleigh visited Stephen F. Austin State University this month and will visit Texas A&M University in April. She plans to look at other Texas schools. She wants to major in biology and has had a longtime ambition to work as an occupational therapist.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]