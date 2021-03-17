East students look into their future

Arely Sandoval is looking at schools in New York City and Austin.

Ashleigh Bycott wants to at­tend a college that makes her feel at home, a place where she can connect with others.

Sergio Blanco wants to go back to California to attend col­lege.

During College Week in ear­ly March, eight Wylie East High School students, who are in the Student Leadership Class, dis­cussed what appeals to them in selecting a college or univer­sity. All of the students – a mix of seniors and juniors – plan to attend college after high school. They discussed whether location mattered to them and how much scholarship money played into their decision. Some said receiv­ing scholarship money definite­ly factored into their decisions when deciding on a school.

Students said the high school did a good job of helping them with their questions on college life. College Week, held in ear­ly March at both WISD high schools, is a time in which stu­dents can investigate schools and connect with college offi­cials in person or by Zoom.

Ashleigh visited Stephen F. Austin State University this month and will visit Texas A&M University in April. She plans to look at other Texas schools. She wants to major in biology and has had a longtime ambition to work as an occupational thera­pist.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]