Student discipline considered top priority for district

Wylie ISD officials want to do something to better deal with student discipline, as there have been reports of 65 employees who have been physically hurt by students since the beginning of the 2024-25 school year, with 19 of these people requiring medical care for their injuries.

“Our students and our staff shouldn’t have to worry about this,” Jennifer Branch, district chief of staff, told the board at its Monday, Sept. 16 meeting.

Wylie and other school district educators plan to take their ideas for discipline improvement to state lawmakers as they ready for the 89th Legislature, which begins in January.

During a discussion item for district priorities for the next legislative session, Branch told the board that five ideas were formulated for improving student discipline and she showed ways they could be implemented. Branch said Wylie ISD conferred with representatives from other districts in the area and state in the last year. Other district officials are reporting similar kinds of problems in their classrooms.

“We didn’t want to come to [legislators) with just problems and no solutions, because we knew that nothing would then happen,” said Branch, who discussed the state’s Chapter 37 of the Education Code, which covers student discipline.

