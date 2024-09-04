Trustee election for WISD cancelled

Howard, Reising, Kennon to fill seats

By Chad Engbrock

The bi-annual trustee election originally scheduled for Nov. 5 for Wylie Independent School District was officially cancelled last week.

Since each of the places up for election did not have two or more candidates, the district will move forward without an election. and fill Places 3, 4 and 7 with the lone filer.

Incumbents Bill Howard and Kylie Reising will continue in Places 3 and 7, respectively, and newcomer Suzannah Kennon will serve in Place 4.

The board of trustees is made up of seven members who serve overlapping terms of four years each. Elections are currently conducted in November on even numbered years. Candidates run for specific places, but they represent all constituents within the district.

Place 3

Bill Howard has served on the board since 2020 and has deep ties to Wylie ISD.

“I love and believe in Wylie ISD. We are one of the best school districts in the nation,” Howard said. “I feel a strong sense of responsibility to give back to a community that’s given me so much and to keep doing what’s best for our kids and teachers.”

Howard holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Business Education from Oklahoma State University. His professional background includes a 23-year tenure as an educator and coach at Wylie High School, ending in 2020. He is currently employed by The Cross Church and runs Gameday Rejuvenation.

Howard emphasized the challenge of school funding. “Like many districts, we’re dealing with tighter budgets. Even though we’re doing well, we need to make sure we stay competitive with salaries, use our taxpayers’ money wisely, and focus on what’s best for our kids. Balancing our budget and maintaining high standards are priorities,” he said.

Howard also highlighted his commitment to integrity and relationship-building. “I believe in doing what’s right even when it’s hard. As a former coach, my experience taught me the importance of relationships, giving back, discipline, teamwork, and perseverance. I use these qualities to help lead our district,” he stated.

He believes his diverse experience positions him well to serve the district. “I believe I can make the biggest difference through my experiences. I’ve been a teacher and coach, so I understand what our schools and students need. I also run a business, so I have a handle on budgets and resources.”

Howard, originally from Marshall, Oklahoma, has been a Wylie resident since 1997. He and his wife, Merry, have two children.

Place 4

Suzannah Kennon describes herself as a seasoned community volunteer and advocate. She has a history of service within the district and hopes to strengthen connections between the district, its caregivers and students.

“I have long volunteered for our school district and am ready to take the next step as a trustee,” Kennon said. “I care deeply about each student’s potential and want to contribute to their success. As a trustee, I aim to strengthen the bond between our district and its caregivers, students, and stakeholders. I believe in public education as the great equalizer and want to ensure every child in Wylie has the opportunity to achieve greatness in their own way.”

Kennon’s professional background includes work as a paralegal. She has been a community volunteer since 2001, serving in various roles such as president of the Wylie ISD Council of PTAs and as Texas PTA president. Currently, she is a National PTA board member and serves on the Methodist Richardson Medical Center Foundation board, among other roles.

Kennon emphasizes her leadership qualities, adding, “I bring strategic thinking, strong relationship-building with stakeholders, and community connection, all while focusing on student achievement. I make data-driven decisions when necessary but prioritize people in our district.”

She also identifies school funding as the most pressing issue facing the district.

“School funding is our most pressing issue, requiring an increase in the basic allotment with annual inflation adjustments,” she said. “The state of Texas must support our district to enable us to support teachers and students, ensuring our students become contributing members of society upon graduation.”

Place 7

Kylie Reising has served on the board since 2020 and is a lifelong Wylie resident.

“Serving the past four years has truly been an honor,” Reising said. “WISD holds a special place in my heart. This community is not only where I grew up, but also where my boys have been raised, following in the footsteps of generations of our family. Over the past four years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing our district reach new heights and I am eager to continue contributing to the wonderful work happening here.”

Reising’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of North Texas and a 20-year career in the insurance industry. She is also a graduate of Wylie High School and has previously served on the Wylie Chamber of Commerce board and as a Wylie Rotarian.

In her leadership role, Reising emphasizes integrity, empathy and the importance of asking questions.

“As a strong, Christian mother, I lead with integrity. Integrity is a cornerstone of effective leadership because it fosters trust and respect,” she said. “I also bring a sense of empathy and compassion to my leadership role. Understanding the needs and challenges faced by our students and staff allows me to advocate effectively and make informed decisions.”

Reising identifies budget management and safety as the most pressing issues facing the district.

“Inflation has caused tremendous challenges across all industries, particularly in school districts. Despite our efforts to make budget cuts, we continue to face tough financial decisions,” she said. “Safety will always be a top priority. Over the last four years, we have made great progress in enhancing the security of our schools and we remain committed to continuing this progress.”

