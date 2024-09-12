Retired school employees reach out to community, state

For 13 years, the Wylie Retired School Employees (WRSE) have proved that the work of educators and school district employees does not end at retirement. Through service and advocacy, this dedicated group is empowering retirees to make a lasting impact on each other, the community and the state.

The 103 members of WRSE meet monthly and stay active with service projects and fundraisers throughout the year. WRSE is affiliated with the Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA), but they encourage individuals who worked in other cities, states or occupations to join as well.

By Allison LeBrot