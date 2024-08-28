B.I.G Feed fights food insecurity in Wylie ISD

Volunteers Alan Dunlap, Kim Johnson, Gayle Whitley, Jimmie Sumners, Sue Benson, Chris Maxwell, Cathy Dunlap, Barbara Morrison, Pat Fritze pack up weekend food for students at Amazing Grace Food Pantry as part of the B.I.G. Feed program. Courtesy photo

Driven by the urgent need to address students’ weekend hunger, the B.I.G. Feed initiative at Wylie United Methodist Church has been quietly making a significant impact on the lives of children in Wylie Independent School District since 2009.

The program’s origins stem from a disturbing realization by church members that many students who relied on free and reduced lunch programs were returning to school on Mondays hungry.

