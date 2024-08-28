District adopts tax rate for 2024-25

With no meeting in July, Wylie ISD trustees took care of some required business and heard educational updates, including the current status of STAAR scores.

Items on the Monday, Aug. 19, agenda included adopting a tax rate for maintenance and operations (M&O), as well as interest and sinking (I&S), and an update of STARR accountability testing.

For more on this story see the August 28, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.