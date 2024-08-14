Trustee election filing deadline nearing

Howard, Reising file for re-election

The filing period for the Nov. 5, 2024, election for Wylie ISD’s Board of Trustees is nearing its Aug. 19 deadline.

The board of trustees, comprising seven members elected for overlapping four-year terms, plays a crucial role in overseeing district policies and operations without compensation. In this upcoming election, positions up for contention include Place 3, Place 4, and Place 7.

So far each place has one candidate who has filed for a spot on the board.

Place 3

Bill Howard, a current trustee for Wylie Independent School District (WISD), is running for re-election to Place 3. Howard, who has served on the board since 2020, is seeking another term to continue his work for the district.

“I love and believe in Wylie ISD. We are one of the best school districts in the nation,” Howard said. “I feel a strong sense of responsibility to give back to a community that’s given me so much and to keep doing what’s best for our kids and teachers.”

Howard holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Business Education from Oklahoma State University. His professional background includes a 23-year tenure as an educator and coach at Wylie High School, ending in 2020. He is currently employed by The Cross Church and runs Gameday Rejuvenation.

Addressing key issues facing the district, Howard emphasized the challenge of school funding. “Like many districts, we’re dealing with tighter budgets. Even though we’re doing well, we need to make sure we stay competitive with salaries, use our taxpayers’ money wisely, and focus on what’s best for our kids. Balancing our budget and maintaining high standards are priorities,” he said.

Howard also highlighted his commitment to integrity and relationship-building. “I believe in doing what’s right even when it’s hard. As a former coach, my experience taught me the importance of relationships, giving back, discipline, teamwork, and perseverance. I use these qualities to help lead our district,” he stated.

He believes his diverse experience positions him well to serve the district. “I believe I can make the biggest difference through my experiences. I’ve been a teacher and coach, so I understand what our schools and students need. I also run a business, so I have a handle on budgets and resources. Having lived in Wylie since 1997, I really know and care about this community. This mix of experience helps me make decisions that are good for everyone in our district. I also believe in bringing people together and building relationships. We’re always better together.”

Howard, originally from Marshall, Oklahoma, has been a Wylie resident since 1997. He and his wife, Merry, have two children.

Place 4

Susannah Kennon, a seasoned community volunteer and advocate, is running for election to Place 4 on the Wylie Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees. Kennon, who has a history of service within the district, aims to strengthen connections between the district, its caregivers, and students.

“I have long volunteered for our school district and am ready to take the next step as a trustee,” Kennon said. “I care deeply about each student’s potential and want to contribute to their success. As a trustee, I aim to strengthen the bond between our district and its caregivers, students, and stakeholders. I believe in public education as the great equalizer and want to ensure every child in Wylie has the opportunity to achieve greatness in their own way.”

Kennon’s professional background includes work as a paralegal in Seattle and Tampa. She has been a community volunteer since 2001, serving in various roles such as President of the Wylie ISD Council of PTAs and Texas PTA President. Currently, she is a National PTA Board member and serves on the Methodist Richardson Medical Center Foundation board, among other roles.

Kennon emphasizes her leadership qualities, stating, “I bring strategic thinking, strong relationship-building with stakeholders, and community connection, all while focusing on student achievement. I make data-driven decisions when necessary but prioritize people in our district.”

She identifies school funding as the most pressing issue facing the district. “School funding is our most pressing issue, requiring an increase in the basic allotment with annual inflation adjustments,” she said. “The state of Texas must support our district to enable us to support teachers and students, ensuring our students become contributing members of society upon graduation.”

Kennon’s extensive advocacy experience, including testimony on critical issues like school funding and student mental health, positions her to make significant contributions to Wylie ISD’s needs. “My leadership of over 14,000 PTA leaders during the pandemic has equipped me to make tough decisions in challenging circumstances,” she noted.

Place 7

Kylie Reising, who has served on the WISD Board of Trustees since 2020, is running for re-election to Place 7. Reising, a lifelong Wylie resident, expressed her desire to continue her work on the board, citing her deep connection to the community.

“Serving the past four years has truly been an honor,” Reising said. “WISD holds a special place in my heart. This community is not only where I grew up, but also where my boys have been raised, following in the footsteps of generations of our family. It was an easy decision to raise my boys in Wylie, a district that gave me so much and contributed significantly to my life and success. Over the past four years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing our district reach new heights, and I am eager to continue contributing to the wonderful work happening here.”

Reising’s educational background includes a Bachelor’s in Business from the University of North Texas and a 20-year career in the insurance industry. She is also a graduate of Wylie High School and has previously served on the board of the Wylie Chamber of Commerce and as a Wylie Rotarian.

In her leadership role, Reising emphasizes integrity, empathy, and the importance of asking questions. “As a strong, Christian mother, I lead with integrity. Integrity is a cornerstone of effective leadership because it fosters trust and respect,” she said. “I also bring a sense of empathy and compassion to my leadership role. Understanding the needs and challenges faced by our students and staff allows me to advocate effectively and make informed decisions.”

Reising identifies budget management and safety as the most pressing issues facing the district. “Inflation has caused tremendous challenges across all industries, particularly in school districts. Despite our efforts to make budget cuts, we continue to face tough financial decisions,” she said. “Safety will always be a top priority. Over the last four years, we have made great progress in enhancing the security of our schools, and we remain committed to continuing this progress.”

She believes her deep historical knowledge of the community and her business expertise position her to make significant contributions. “I believe my biggest contribution comes from my deep historical knowledge of the community, combined with my expertise as a businesswoman,” Reising said. “This unique perspective allows me to understand the district’s past and present needs while applying sound business practices to make informed, strategic decisions.”

The filing period for candidates ends on August 19. For more information contact Rhonda Tracy, 972.429.3005, [email protected]

