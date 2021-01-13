Wednesday, 13 January, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
Wylie East boys basketball gets first district win over Sherman

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

20 hours ago

The Wylie News
Advisory: The eastbound lanes of East Alanis Dr between Boyd and East FM 544 are closed for the next few hours due to emergency repairs on a gas line. Wylie officials have indicated that Atmos is on the scene and there is no hazard. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email