Wylie East boys basketball gets first district win over Sherman

Wylie East had needed a spark to its offense all season and finally seemed to find it in the last-second loss to Princeton. Then, with a younger roster, the Raiders were able to find it again with their first district win of the season, beating Sherman 68-53.

Needing a fresh look, it had been nearly a month without the Raiders hitting the 60-point barrier in a game. The win against Sherman was the second straight game of hitting that threshold and also resulted in the win.

“We had a lot of fight,” Coach Micah Moore said. “We moved some young guys up from the younger teams to give us a shot in the arm.”

For the full story, see the Jan. 13 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]