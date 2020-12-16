Lady Pirates dominate first district opponent; Pirates knock off rival Raiders

The Wylie girls’ basketball team opened district play riding four wins in their last five games. They showed how dominant their defense can be, holding Garland to just 11 points in the 40-11 victory.

The game produced many talking points, but the Wylie defense stole the show, limiting Garland to single-digit point totals in each quarter, including just one point allowed in the first quarter and a shutout in the third quarter. The Lady Pirates went into the half up 19-6 before a 14-0 third put the Owls away for good.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]