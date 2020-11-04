Local cross country teams compete in district championships

It was district championship week in the state of Texas for the cross country runners. Sev­eral runners competed at a high level throughout the season and a few will be competing at the regional championships upcom­ing. Here are local results from last weekend’s 5A/6A district championships.

Wylie Pirates win district again

Wylie won the district cham­pionship for district 6-6A of the UIL behind a strong boys’ team once again.

Luke Lambert led the way, running an impressive race of 15:46 to finish first overall. He was 50 seconds ahead of the next highest runner, which was his own teammate in Daniel Salazar, who finished with a time of 16:36.8.

Overall, the Wylie boys’ team had the top five finishers during the district championship meet and six of the top seven runners.

For the full story, see the Nov. 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]