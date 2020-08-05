WISD finalizes school opening

Taking a measured approach and asking a lot of questions, Wylie Independent School Dis­trict administrators rolled out its final school opening plan at a special called session of the school board last week.

The plan sticks with an origi­nal proposal to start instruction on Thursday, Aug. 13, with stu­dents opting to attend classes in person or remotely. Some area school districts have chosen to provide only remote instruction for the first 15 days of the fall term, or will delay the start of school until Sept. 8.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]