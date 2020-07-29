Poll shows 47 percent choose remote learning

In a non-binding poll conducted about two weeks ago, parents indicated that almost half of Wylie Independent School District students would opt for remote instruction when classes open next month for the fall term.
WISD Communications Director Ian Halperin reported that the district received about 15,000 responses to the survey. Of those, 47 percent of students plan to receive instruction remotely and 53 percent will return to classes on Aug. 13.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]