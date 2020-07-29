Poll shows 47 percent choose remote learning

In a non-binding poll con­ducted about two weeks ago, parents indicated that almost half of Wylie Independent School District students would opt for remote instruction when class­es open next month for the fall term.

WISD Communications Di­rector Ian Halperin reported that the district received about 15,000 responses to the survey. Of those, 47 percent of students plan to receive instruction re­motely and 53 percent will re­turn to classes on Aug. 13.

For the full story, see the July 29 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]