Phantom of the Opera visits WHS student

One Wylie High freshman got the surprise of a lifetime last week.

On Tuesday, April 21, Maggie Smith stepped out of her Murphy home to the sound of car horns honking and district officials calling her name. It was a “drive-by discipline referral,” a lighthearted service offered by assistant principals.

Maggie’s offense? Too much singing around the house. As “punishment,” she received a visit from one of Broadway’s own Phantoms of the Opera.

David Gaschen played the iconic role on Broadway beginning in November 1999 and now teaches voice lessons in Frisco. He serenaded Maggie with “Music of the Night,” one of the most famous numbers from the show.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]