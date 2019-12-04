Anime club creates a family

When Harrison Intermediate sixth grader Evan Davis started an anime club, he thought he was just creating a place for people to hang out. Instead, he provided his classmates with a family.

After the previous anime club fell apart at the end of the 2018-19 school year, Evan was determined to bring one back. He approached sixth grade language arts teacher Lindsay Graham with his idea, and a week later there were so many people signed up that they had to set a limit.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]