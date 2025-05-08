Governor signs school voucher bill

Gov. Greg Abbott displays Senate Bill 2, signed May 3, creating educational savings accounts – a school voucher system – in Texas. Photo Courtesy Governor’s Office

Effective with the 2026-27 school year, Texas families will be able to apply for a trust fund account from which they can request disbursements for various education-related expenses.

The funds will provide money for tuition and fees at private schools or for online educational programs, textbooks, academic assessments, tutoring, transportation to educational providers, industry-based credential programs, and educational therapies not covered by Medicaid or private insurance.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who called four special legislative sessions in 2023 in an attempt to pass a school voucher bill, signed the measure Saturday, May 3, after state senators concurred 19-12 with House amendments to Senate Bill 2 (SB 2).

“This law that will ensure Texas families, whose children can no longer be served by the public school assigned to them, have the choice to take their money and find the school that is right for them,” Abbott said.

To read the full story, stay informed, support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]