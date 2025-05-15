Top WHS students show gratitude, give advice

Andrew Varghese, Wylie High’s valedictorian, and Guneet Dhaliwal, salutatorian, will walk the stage with their classmates Saturday, May 24 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen. Allison LaBrot/ The Wylie News

As Wylie High School seniors Andrew Varghese, Class of 2025 valedictorian, and Guneet Dhaliwal, salutatorian, prepare to graduate, they are grateful for the friends, family members and teachers who have helped them create memories during high school.

“I am excited to enter a new chapter in my life,” Andrew said, “but I am also grateful for all the memories Wylie High School has given me.”

Andrew’s memories include school events, spending time with friends and participating in choir each year.

“I plan to continue choir in college because I am passionate about music,” Andrew said.

Among Guneet’s extracurricular activities were public forum debate, pickleball club and the National Honor Society, where he held the role of secretary.

“I really enjoyed these extracurricular activities, as each activity helped me meet new people and discover a new community I could be a part of,” Guneet said.

The advice Guneet would give younger students is to “always keep balance in your life,” and he and Andrew have exhibited this by earning 5.89 and 5.93 weighted GPAs, respectively, while maintaining activities in and outside of school. Andrew credits Alison Dillard, his Algebra I and II teacher, with helping him work toward his full potential. He plans to continue his studies at the University of Texas at Dallas, where he will major in biomedical engineering.

The teacher who inspired Guneet the most is Leny Philipose, his teacher for Humanities I and II.

“Her class required great amounts of hard work, but her teaching style inspired us all,” Guneet said. Even when he was no longer her student, Guneet said Philipose was a source of motivation for himself and other former students, and her door was always open for them.

Guneet will also attend the University of Texas at Dallas and will major in finance. He hopes to pursue a law degree in the future.

Both students expressed excitement over the new opportunities of college. Andrew looks forward to learning in a different environment, while Guneet expects to be surrounded by a community of individuals who will connect through shared passions.

Community has already been a highlight of both Guneet and Andrew’s high school experiences, and they are thankful to have the chance to share speeches with their friends on graduation day. The Wylie High School ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 24, at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen.

“I am excited to share my journey to the people in attendance but also leave my fellow graduates off with some words of wisdom,” Guneet said.

Guneet encourages students to prioritize their health while giving their best effort. Andrew urges younger students to enjoy every moment “because four years really goes by quickly.”

