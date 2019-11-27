Harry Potter and the Middle School Book Club

Group brings a little magic to Harrison

Once a week, a classroom at Harrison Intermediate is transformed into a certain school of witchcraft and wizardry.

The members of the school’s Harry Potter club meet every Friday to discuss the most popular book series of all time, along with its corresponding movies. Although a book club may seem like it would have a subdued atmosphere, meetings are anything but quiet.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]