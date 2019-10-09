“The Wiz” set to ease on down the road this weekend

After meeting Dorothy and the Scarecrow, the Tin Man (Mavric Herrera) decides to join them in their search for the Wiz so he can get a heart. “The Wiz” will be performed Oct. 10 and 12 at Wylie East. For more photos, click here.

With colorful costumes, bright backgrounds and 70s-themed songs, Wylie East’s production of “The Wiz” will land on stage for three performances this weekend.

Theatre students will perform 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

“The show is so full of joy and will guarantee to bring a smile to people of all ages,” said senior Mavric Herrera.

“Even though there is lots of humor in it, the deeper message is really beautiful,” added Jocelin Wesley, who plays Dorothy.

A combination of dance, theatre and music, “The Wiz” is a modern retelling of “The Wizard of Oz.” When 13-year-old farm girl Dorothy is carried away by a tornado, she ends up in the Land of Oz and must visit the Wiz in order to go home. She meets the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion along the way, and they learn they must defeat the Wicked Witch of the West. However, everything about the show – song styles, costumes, props and set – is done with the 1970s in mind.

“If you’re looking for both a great show and a breathtaking escape from reality, our show is definitely something to see,” said Scarecrow actor Elbert Haney.

“Every character has a different emotion, and the world that we create is just breathtaking,” added Connor Reid, who plays the Lion.

Wylie East’s theatre, music and dance departments all came together to produce the musical. Students and directors have been working on it since July.

“It has been an absolute joy joining departments,” said dance teacher Stephanie Jackson. “I enjoy seeing each director in their element, and I learn something from each of them that helps me become a better teacher. I am beyond blessed to work with such amazing directors and students.”

The school is located at 3000 Wylie East Drive.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]