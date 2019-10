Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) recently named Ryan Bickley, principal of Burnett Junior High, a Region 10 Outstanding Principal of the Year.

This honor makes her eligible to win Texas Principal of the Year. In June 2020, she will be recognized at the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Dinner.

For the full story, see the Oct. 2 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]